Anaplan: Q4 Earnings Insights

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anaplan reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $40.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anaplan's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.09 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.09 -0.10 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 146.30M 134.02M 127.08M 119.18M Revenue Actual 155.35M 144.32M 129.82M 122.53M

