Anaplan: Q4 Earnings Insights
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Anaplan reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $40.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anaplan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.09
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|146.30M
|134.02M
|127.08M
|119.18M
|Revenue Actual
|155.35M
|144.32M
|129.82M
|122.53M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings