Recap: Zuora Q4 Earnings
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zuora beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $11.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zuora's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|86.54M
|83.41M
|79.00M
|76.05M
|Revenue Actual
|89.23M
|86.49M
|80.33M
|79.29M
