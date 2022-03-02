Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Pioneer Natural Resources Stock In The Last 20 Years

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In PXD: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.24 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources at the time with $1,000. This investment in PXD would have produced an average annual return of 12.99%. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources you would have approximately $11,813.56 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

