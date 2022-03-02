 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Target Stock In The Last 15 Years

Target (NYSE:TGT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.15% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TGT: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.65 shares of Target at the time with $100. This investment in TGT would have produced an average annual return of 9.0%. Currently, Target has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion.

Target's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $371.01 today based on a price of $224.78 for TGT at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
If You Invested $1,000 In Target When It Acquired Shipt, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 750 Points
Target Stock Flies Higher After Q4 Earnings: A Technical Analysis
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com