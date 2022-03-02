 Skip to main content

Preview: Oncolytics Biotech's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:27am
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oncolytics Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Oncolytics Biotech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oncolytics Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.120
EPS Actual -0.071 -0.11 -0.1 -0.16
Price Change % 3.45% 1.83% -2.05% -12.13%

Stock Performance

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech were trading at $1.67 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

