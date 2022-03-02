 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Calyxt's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Calyxt's Earnings

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Calyxt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Calyxt bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 10.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calyxt's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.19 -0.25 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.21 -0.24 -0.33
Price Change % -10.62% 7.38% -3.13% -17.81%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Calyxt were trading at $1.16 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CLXT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NuCana Shelves Biliary Tract Cancer Study, Tricida Data Readout Pushed Back Due to Ukrainian Crisis, Synlogic Names New CFO
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings