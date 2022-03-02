Recap: Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Dollar Tree beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dollar Tree's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|1.01
|1.4
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|1.23
|1.6
|2.13
|Revenue Estimate
|6.41B
|6.44B
|6.41B
|6.79B
|Revenue Actual
|6.42B
|6.34B
|6.48B
|6.77B
