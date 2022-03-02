Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intercept Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.82%, reporting an EPS of $-1.23 versus an estimate of $-1.1.
Revenue was up $9.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.09
|-1.21
|-1.44
|-1.47
|EPS Actual
|-0.63
|-0.33
|-1.22
|-1.58
|Revenue Estimate
|83.02M
|82.95M
|81.20M
|85.01M
|Revenue Actual
|92.83M
|96.58M
|81.66M
|83.27M
