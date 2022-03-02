 Skip to main content

Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:04am   Comments
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.82%, reporting an EPS of $-1.23 versus an estimate of $-1.1.

Revenue was up $9.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.09 -1.21 -1.44 -1.47
EPS Actual -0.63 -0.33 -1.22 -1.58
Revenue Estimate 83.02M 82.95M 81.20M 85.01M
Revenue Actual 92.83M 96.58M 81.66M 83.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

