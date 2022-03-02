Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.82%, reporting an EPS of $-1.23 versus an estimate of $-1.1.

Revenue was up $9.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.09 -1.21 -1.44 -1.47 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.33 -1.22 -1.58 Revenue Estimate 83.02M 82.95M 81.20M 85.01M Revenue Actual 92.83M 96.58M 81.66M 83.27M

