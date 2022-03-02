Recap: International Seaways Q4 Earnings
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
International Seaways missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $37.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.77
|-0.48
|-0.55
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.63
|-0.51
|-0.48
|-0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|77.97M
|47.44M
|48.84M
|62.02M
|Revenue Actual
|84.82M
|46.30M
|46.76M
|56.70M
