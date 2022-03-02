Recap: International Seaways Q4 Earnings

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

International Seaways missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $37.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.48 -0.55 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.51 -0.48 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 77.97M 47.44M 48.84M 62.02M Revenue Actual 84.82M 46.30M 46.76M 56.70M

