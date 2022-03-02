 Skip to main content

Recap: International Seaways Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:17am   Comments
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

International Seaways missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $37.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.48 -0.55 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.63 -0.51 -0.48 -0.52
Revenue Estimate 77.97M 47.44M 48.84M 62.02M
Revenue Actual 84.82M 46.30M 46.76M 56.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

