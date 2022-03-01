Recap: Stellus Cap Investment Q4 Earnings
Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stellus Cap Investment beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $4.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stellus Cap Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.28
|0.28
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|15.68M
|15.04M
|14.28M
|13.79M
|Revenue Actual
|17.03M
|15.10M
|13.99M
|13.54M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings