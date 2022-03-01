GCP Applied Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:14 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GCP Applied Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.21
|0.07
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.22
|0.12
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|254.80M
|245.80M
|202.70M
|234.30M
|Revenue Actual
|249.60M
|253.40M
|222.80M
|242.70M
