GCP Applied Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:14 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GCP Applied Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.21 0.07 0.23 EPS Actual 0.19 0.22 0.12 0.22 Revenue Estimate 254.80M 245.80M 202.70M 234.30M Revenue Actual 249.60M 253.40M 222.80M 242.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.