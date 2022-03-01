Recap: Recro Pharma Q4 Earnings

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Recro Pharma beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $12.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 9.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Recro Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.11 -0.25 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.07 0.03 -0.23 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 18.07M 17.10M 16.43M 15.00M Revenue Actual 18.24M 18.02M 16.80M 9.91M

