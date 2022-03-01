Recap: Recro Pharma Q4 Earnings
Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Recro Pharma beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $12.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 9.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Recro Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.11
|-0.25
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.03
|-0.23
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|18.07M
|17.10M
|16.43M
|15.00M
|Revenue Actual
|18.24M
|18.02M
|16.80M
|9.91M
