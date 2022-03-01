DermTech: Q4 Earnings Insights
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DermTech missed estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.73.
Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DermTech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.64
|-0.53
|-0.42
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.68
|-0.59
|-0.55
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|3.41M
|2.85M
|2.11M
|1.78M
|Revenue Actual
|3.03M
|3.12M
|2.52M
|2.12M
