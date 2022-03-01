 Skip to main content

DermTech: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:56pm
DermTech: Q4 Earnings Insights

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DermTech missed estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.73.

Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DermTech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.53 -0.42 -0.55
EPS Actual -0.68 -0.59 -0.55 -0.48
Revenue Estimate 3.41M 2.85M 2.11M 1.78M
Revenue Actual 3.03M 3.12M 2.52M 2.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

