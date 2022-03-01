Avidity Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avidity Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was up $290.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avidity Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.68
|-0.71
|-0.56
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.68
|-0.70
|-0.64
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|2.12M
|1.94M
|1.00M
|840.00K
|Revenue Actual
|2.16M
|2.61M
|2.70M
|2.14M
