Recap: BTRS Holdings Q4 Earnings
BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BTRS Holdings missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $4.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BTRS Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.1
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|31.73M
|30.82M
|32.16M
|26.18M
|Revenue Actual
|41.36M
|40.23M
|41.94M
|38.66M
