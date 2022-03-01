Recap: BTRS Holdings Q4 Earnings

BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BTRS Holdings missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $4.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BTRS Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.1 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 31.73M 30.82M 32.16M 26.18M Revenue Actual 41.36M 40.23M 41.94M 38.66M

