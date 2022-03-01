Recap: Organogenesis Holdings Q4 Earnings
Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Organogenesis Holdings beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $21.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Organogenesis Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.07
|-0.02
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.15
|0.07
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|112.67M
|107.30M
|87.57M
|99.18M
|Revenue Actual
|113.75M
|123.20M
|102.55M
|106.81M
