Recap: Organogenesis Holdings Q4 Earnings

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Organogenesis Holdings beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $21.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Organogenesis Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 -0.02 0.13 EPS Actual 0.10 0.15 0.07 0.16 Revenue Estimate 112.67M 107.30M 87.57M 99.18M Revenue Actual 113.75M 123.20M 102.55M 106.81M

