NanoString Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NanoString Technologies missed estimated earnings by 8.47%, reporting an EPS of $-0.64 versus an estimate of $-0.59.
Revenue was up $6.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NanoString Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.54
|-0.54
|-0.54
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-0.60
|-0.62
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|37.79M
|32.37M
|30.51M
|34.65M
|Revenue Actual
|37.15M
|33.86M
|31.62M
|36.26M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
