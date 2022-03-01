Recap: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.08
|0.22
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|23.56M
|20.37M
|31.05M
|18.10M
|Revenue Actual
|21.54M
|26.27M
|81.02M
|18.45M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
