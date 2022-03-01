Recap: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.08 0.22 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 23.56M 20.37M 31.05M 18.10M Revenue Actual 21.54M 26.27M 81.02M 18.45M

