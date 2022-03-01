XL Fleet: Q4 Earnings Insights
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
XL Fleet reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $2.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at XL Fleet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|4.94M
|4.40M
|970.00K
|7.92M
|Revenue Actual
|3.20M
|3.69M
|675.00K
|10.87M
