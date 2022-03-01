SciPlay: Q4 Earnings Insights
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SciPlay missed estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $7.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SciPlay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.23
|0.23
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.24
|0.21
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|154.65M
|152.86M
|145.32M
|146.11M
|Revenue Actual
|146.60M
|154.00M
|151.10M
|147.10M
