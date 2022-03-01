Recap: Vector Group Q4 Earnings

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $240.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vector Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.25 0.19 0.17 EPS Actual 0.34 0.63 0.29 0.21 Revenue Estimate 651.80M 559.30M 534.80M 450.00M Revenue Actual 652.65M 729.53M 543.76M 554.59M

