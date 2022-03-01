 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Vector Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:07pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Vector Group Q4 Earnings

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $240.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vector Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.25 0.19 0.17
EPS Actual 0.34 0.63 0.29 0.21
Revenue Estimate 651.80M 559.30M 534.80M 450.00M
Revenue Actual 652.65M 729.53M 543.76M 554.59M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VGR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On DuPont, Commercial Vehicle Group And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings