Recap: Vector Group Q4 Earnings
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 39.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $240.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vector Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.25
|0.19
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.63
|0.29
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|651.80M
|559.30M
|534.80M
|450.00M
|Revenue Actual
|652.65M
|729.53M
|543.76M
|554.59M
