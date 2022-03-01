 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:47pm   Comments
Share:
Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vuzix missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $920.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 14.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.10 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 3.79M 4.33M 3.83M 4.01M
Revenue Actual 3.02M 2.92M 3.92M 4.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Vuzix's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Vision in Sight — Vuzix Outlines Ultra-Sleek Lineup of Smart Glasses, CES 2022 Presence, and Partnerships
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings