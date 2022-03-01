Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Insights
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vuzix missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $920.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 14.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vuzix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|3.79M
|4.33M
|3.83M
|4.01M
|Revenue Actual
|3.02M
|2.92M
|3.92M
|4.23M
