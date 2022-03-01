 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ContextLogic: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
ContextLogic: Q4 Earnings Insights

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $505.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.18 -1.91
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.18 -0.21 -3.04
Revenue Estimate 353.62M 722.92M 743.09M 736.10M
Revenue Actual 368.00M 656.00M 772.00M 794.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WISH)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ContextLogic Launches 'Wish Clips' Video Feature To Enhance Customer Experience
Should Amazon Or Alibaba Acquire ContextLogic In 2022?
Can A New CEO Help Turn Around ContextLogic?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings