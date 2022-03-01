ContextLogic: Q4 Earnings Insights
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $505.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.18
|-1.91
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-3.04
|Revenue Estimate
|353.62M
|722.92M
|743.09M
|736.10M
|Revenue Actual
|368.00M
|656.00M
|772.00M
|794.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings