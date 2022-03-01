ContextLogic: Q4 Earnings Insights

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $505.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.18 -1.91 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.18 -0.21 -3.04 Revenue Estimate 353.62M 722.92M 743.09M 736.10M Revenue Actual 368.00M 656.00M 772.00M 794.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.