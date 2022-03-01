 Skip to main content

Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChemoCentryx's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.54 -0.40 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.32 -0.56 -0.43 -0.43
Revenue Estimate 13.48M 4.85M 7.93M 7.99M
Revenue Actual 17.74M 1.81M 10.35M 4.36M

