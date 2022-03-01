Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.5.
Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ChemoCentryx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.54
|-0.40
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.56
|-0.43
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|13.48M
|4.85M
|7.93M
|7.99M
|Revenue Actual
|17.74M
|1.81M
|10.35M
|4.36M
