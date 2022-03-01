 Skip to main content

Recap: Neoleukin Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neoleukin Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings