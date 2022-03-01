Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.98%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $3.63.

Revenue was up $231.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.31 3.42 3.74 4.2 EPS Actual 4.20 3.90 3.92 4 Revenue Estimate 832.52M 735.62M 611.49M 639.55M Revenue Actual 838.12M 751.81M 607.58M 665.52M

