Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jazz Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.98%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $3.63.
Revenue was up $231.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.31
|3.42
|3.74
|4.2
|EPS Actual
|4.20
|3.90
|3.92
|4
|Revenue Estimate
|832.52M
|735.62M
|611.49M
|639.55M
|Revenue Actual
|838.12M
|751.81M
|607.58M
|665.52M
