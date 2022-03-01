 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Signify Health
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Signify Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Signify Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Signify Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0 0.03
EPS Actual 0.12 0 -0.14 0.09
Price Change % 9.96% -4.18% -2.73% 13.3%

Stock Performance

Shares of Signify Health were trading at $14.05 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

