$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:30pm   Comments
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.16% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LMT: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.72 shares of Lockheed Martin at the time with $1,000. This investment in LMT would have produced an average annual return of 10.9%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion.

Lockheed Martin's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Lockheed Martin you would have approximately $7,956.31 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

