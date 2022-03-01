 Skip to main content

Anaplan Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Anaplan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Anaplan bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 15.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anaplan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.14 -0.09 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.09 -0.10 -0.07
Price Change % -15.06% 10.3% 3.83% -3.36%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Anaplan were trading at $47.37 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

