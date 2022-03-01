Recap: Cornerstone Building Q4 Earnings
Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:51 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cornerstone Building beat estimated earnings by 28.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $280.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 7.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cornerstone Building's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.31
|-0.06
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.67
|0.03
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.42B
|1.40B
|1.21B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|1.40B
|1.27B
|1.19B
