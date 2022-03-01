 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Okta
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Okta

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Okta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Okta bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 11.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Okta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.35 -0.2 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.11 -0.1 0.06
Price Change % 11.66% 2.64% -9.79% -6.22%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Okta were trading at $182.84 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (OKTA)

Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Okta
What Are Whales Doing With Okta
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Expert Ratings For Okta
Analyst Ratings For Okta
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings