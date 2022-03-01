Recap: Albireo Pharma Q4 Earnings
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Albireo Pharma beat estimated earnings by 57.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-1.35.
Revenue was up $29.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.65 which was followed by a 2.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Albireo Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-1.96
|-1.77
|-1.94
|EPS Actual
|-2.03
|-1.90
|-2.29
|-1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|3.48M
|1.98M
|2.13M
|2.34M
|Revenue Actual
|3.66M
|2.43M
|1.97M
|2.72M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News