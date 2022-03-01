 Skip to main content

Recap: Village Farms Intl Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:28am   Comments
Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Village Farms Intl beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $25.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.24% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

