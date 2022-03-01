Recap: Establishment Labs Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Establishment Labs Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 78.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $8.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Establishment Labs Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.29
|-0.34
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.22
|-0.29
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|28.27M
|28.92M
|25.30M
|25.27M
|Revenue Actual
|29.04M
|31.99M
|30.34M
|26.96M
