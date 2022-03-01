 Skip to main content

Recap: Establishment Labs Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:27am   Comments
Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Establishment Labs Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 78.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $8.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Establishment Labs Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.29 -0.34 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.22 -0.29 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 28.27M 28.92M 25.30M 25.27M
Revenue Actual 29.04M 31.99M 30.34M 26.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

