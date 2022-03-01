Recap: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pieris Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 56.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $6.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.26
|-0.17
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.25
|-0.07
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|5.32M
|2.07M
|6.47M
|3.82M
|Revenue Actual
|4.06M
|3.29M
|15.63M
|1.88M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
