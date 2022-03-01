Intra-Cellular Therapies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intra-Cellular Therapies missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.05 versus an estimate of $-1.0.
Revenue was up $13.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.92
|-0.80
|-0.80
|-0.85
|EPS Actual
|-0.95
|-0.85
|-0.65
|-0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|22.12M
|19.44M
|16.50M
|11.84M
|Revenue Actual
|22.21M
|20.05M
|15.88M
|12.45M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
