Intra-Cellular Therapies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Intra-Cellular Therapies: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.05 versus an estimate of $-1.0.

Revenue was up $13.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.92 -0.80 -0.80 -0.85
EPS Actual -0.95 -0.85 -0.65 -0.76
Revenue Estimate 22.12M 19.44M 16.50M 11.84M
Revenue Actual 22.21M 20.05M 15.88M 12.45M

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

