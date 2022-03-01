Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.34.
Revenue was up $268.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|0.88
|0.04
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.62
|0.03
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|979.41M
|685.03M
|330.73M
|690.03M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|832.55M
|342.41M
|745.31M
