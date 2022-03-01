 Skip to main content

Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $268.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.54 0.88 0.04 1.05
EPS Actual 1.75 1.62 0.03 1.28
Revenue Estimate 979.41M 685.03M 330.73M 690.03M
Revenue Actual 1.04B 832.55M 342.41M 745.31M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

