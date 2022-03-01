Recap: Terminix Global Q4 Earnings

Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Terminix Global Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Terminix Global Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.49 0.22 0.10 EPS Actual 0.41 0.51 0.30 0.21 Revenue Estimate 531.53M 556.79M 466.89M 453.92M Revenue Actual 530.00M 560.00M 471.00M 460.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.