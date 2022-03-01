Recap: Terminix Global Q4 Earnings
Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Terminix Global Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $24.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Terminix Global Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.49
|0.22
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.51
|0.30
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|531.53M
|556.79M
|466.89M
|453.92M
|Revenue Actual
|530.00M
|560.00M
|471.00M
|460.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News