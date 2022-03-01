Recap: Builders FirstSource Q4 Earnings
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Builders FirstSource beat estimated earnings by 45.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was up $2.10 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.77 which was followed by a 2.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Builders FirstSource's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.27
|0.71
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|3.39
|2.76
|1.10
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|4.80B
|4.65B
|3.78B
|2.57B
|Revenue Actual
|5.51B
|5.58B
|4.20B
|2.53B
