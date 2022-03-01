Hostess Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Hostess Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $41.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hostess Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.21
|0.19
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.23
|0.20
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|279.36M
|272.01M
|257.57M
|251.83M
|Revenue Actual
|287.97M
|291.49M
|265.42M
|256.04M
