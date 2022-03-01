Hostess Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hostess Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $41.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hostess Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.20 EPS Actual 0.21 0.23 0.20 0.21 Revenue Estimate 279.36M 272.01M 257.57M 251.83M Revenue Actual 287.97M 291.49M 265.42M 256.04M

