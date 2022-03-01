Target: Q4 Earnings Insights
Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Target beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $2.86.
Revenue was up $2.66 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Target's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.83
|3.49
|2.25
|2.54
|EPS Actual
|3.03
|3.64
|3.69
|2.67
|Revenue Estimate
|24.78B
|25.08B
|21.81B
|27.48B
|Revenue Actual
|25.65B
|25.16B
|24.20B
|28.34B
