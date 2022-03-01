Target: Q4 Earnings Insights

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $2.86.

Revenue was up $2.66 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.83 3.49 2.25 2.54 EPS Actual 3.03 3.64 3.69 2.67 Revenue Estimate 24.78B 25.08B 21.81B 27.48B Revenue Actual 25.65B 25.16B 24.20B 28.34B

