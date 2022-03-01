 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Share:
Target: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $2.86.

Revenue was up $2.66 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.83 3.49 2.25 2.54
EPS Actual 3.03 3.64 3.69 2.67
Revenue Estimate 24.78B 25.08B 21.81B 27.48B
Revenue Actual 25.65B 25.16B 24.20B 28.34B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
If You Invested $1,000 In Target When It Acquired Shipt, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 750 Points
Target Stock Flies Higher After Q4 Earnings: A Technical Analysis
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Jumps 9%; GoodRx Holdings Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com