Paya Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paya Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $13.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paya Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.07
|0.08
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.11
|0.07
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|63.84M
|60.68M
|59.83M
|53.28M
|Revenue Actual
|63.10M
|63.90M
|55.30M
|54.00M
