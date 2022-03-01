 Skip to main content

Paya Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 6:31am   Comments
Paya Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paya Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $13.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paya Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.08 0.04
EPS Actual 0.04 0.11 0.07 0.09
Revenue Estimate 63.84M 60.68M 59.83M 53.28M
Revenue Actual 63.10M 63.90M 55.30M 54.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

