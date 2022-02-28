Otonomy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Otonomy missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $53.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Otonomy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.18 -0.21 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.19 -0.23 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 30.00K 30.00K 30.00K 310.00K Revenue Actual 0 35.00K 90.00K 53.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.