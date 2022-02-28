Otonomy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Otonomy missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $53.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Otonomy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.23
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|30.00K
|30.00K
|30.00K
|310.00K
|Revenue Actual
|0
|35.00K
|90.00K
|53.00K
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings