Endo International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Endo International beat estimated earnings by 25.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $29.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 25.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Endo International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.65
|0.73
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|669.71M
|661.86M
|668.65M
|647.12M
|Revenue Actual
|772.03M
|713.83M
|717.92M
|760.22M
