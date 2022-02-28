Recap: SmileDirectClub Q4 Earnings
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SmileDirectClub beat estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $46.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 20.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SmileDirectClub's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|181.90M
|198.45M
|196.48M
|181.10M
|Revenue Actual
|137.68M
|174.18M
|188.80M
|172.58M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
