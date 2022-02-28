Recap: SmileDirectClub Q4 Earnings

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

SmileDirectClub beat estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $46.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 20.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SmileDirectClub's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.09 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.14 -0.12 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 181.90M 198.45M 196.48M 181.10M Revenue Actual 137.68M 174.18M 188.80M 172.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.