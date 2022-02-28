 Skip to main content

Recap: Dynavax Technologies Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:22pm   Comments
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynavax Technologies missed estimated earnings by 20.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $175.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 22.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynavax Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.04 -0.02 -0.24
EPS Actual -0.24 0.06 0.01 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 58.20M 41.59M 59.11M 13.06M
Revenue Actual 108.27M 52.77M 83.33M 19.55M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

