Recap: Dynavax Technologies Q4 Earnings

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynavax Technologies missed estimated earnings by 20.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $175.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 22.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynavax Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.04 -0.02 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.24 0.06 0.01 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 58.20M 41.59M 59.11M 13.06M Revenue Actual 108.27M 52.77M 83.33M 19.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.