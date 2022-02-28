Recap: Dynavax Technologies Q4 Earnings
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dynavax Technologies missed estimated earnings by 20.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $175.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 22.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dynavax Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|0.06
|0.01
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|58.20M
|41.59M
|59.11M
|13.06M
|Revenue Actual
|108.27M
|52.77M
|83.33M
|19.55M
