Recap: Ambarella Q4 Earnings

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ambarella beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $28.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 14.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.25 0.17 0.08 EPS Actual 0.57 0.35 0.23 0.14 Revenue Estimate 90.35M 75.68M 68.61M 58.14M Revenue Actual 92.17M 79.33M 70.13M 62.14M

