 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SciPlay Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 10:24am   Comments
Share:
SciPlay Earnings Preview

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SciPlay will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

SciPlay bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SciPlay's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.26
EPS Actual 0.24 0.24 0.21 0.18
Price Change % -3.28% -2.14% 0.83% -6.44%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of SciPlay were trading at $12.84 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SCPL)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings