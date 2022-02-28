PDC Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PDC Energy beat estimated earnings by 12.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.86 versus an estimate of $2.55.

Revenue was up $576.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74 which was followed by a 3.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PDC Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.13 0.89 0.88 EPS Actual 2.33 1.66 1.41 1.10 Revenue Estimate 549.52M 449.65M 392.66M 388.14M Revenue Actual 486.36M 228.87M 286.04M 278.56M

