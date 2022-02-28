PDC Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
PDC Energy beat estimated earnings by 12.16%, reporting an EPS of $2.86 versus an estimate of $2.55.
Revenue was up $576.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74 which was followed by a 3.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PDC Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.13
|0.89
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|1.66
|1.41
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|549.52M
|449.65M
|392.66M
|388.14M
|Revenue Actual
|486.36M
|228.87M
|286.04M
|278.56M
