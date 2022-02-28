 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Hostess Brands
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hostess Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Hostess Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hostess Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.20
EPS Actual 0.21 0.23 0.20 0.21
Price Change % -3.2% 4.61% 0.1% -2.91%

eps graph

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (TWNK)

AMC Creates VP Position To Oversee Popcorn Business Expansion
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Seagate Shares Surge On Upbeat Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings